the venezuelan Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) appeared in partnership with the second place in the sprint of the seventh stage of the Vuelta, in which he was narrowly surpassed by the Frenchman Geoffrey Soupe.

the cyclist of nirgua, 26 years old, he is a globetrotter who is fulfilling dreams, and the next one wants it to be a triumph on the World Tour.

With experience

Aular has traveled the world all over the world pursuing his dream of being a cyclist. In 2014 he represented Venezuela in the Junior World Cup in Ponferrada, where great cyclists such as Filippo Ganna, Pavel Sivakov, Daniel Felipe Martínez, Aleksandr Vlasov, David GauduLennard Kämma or Gino Mäder.

In 2015 and 2016 he ran in the amateur club of his state, the Yaracuy Governorate, competing against the seniors and not against the under-23s. There he achieved his first UCI victory, a stage of the Return to Táchira 2016, in addition to several classics from the national calendar of his country.

Between 2017 and 2018 Orluis was in 4 different squads. With the Government of Yaracuy he continued running tests in Venezuela. Between March and May 2017, he played several races in the Spanish Elite-Sub23 Cup with EC Cartucho.es-Magro de Alcalá de Henares.

it’s a winner

Aular was also in the Start Team, the modest team of Maurizio Frazer, with the Bolivian flag at the time but European headquarters in Belgium. And he continued running with the Venezuelan team in the U-23 World Cup and Pan American Games of those years. In 2019, at the age of 22, he made the leap to Matrix Powertag from Japan, where he shared a team with Paco Mancebo, José Vicente Toribio or Airán Fernández.

In the Land of the Rising Sun, Orluis uncovered his talent showing his resistance and top speed in the finals, with 7 victories in the Japanese calendar. Thus he earned the nickname “El Samurai Latino”.

His good performance caught the attention of Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, where he arrived in 2020, and this year he completes his fourth campaign. His progression has been constant each year, as demonstrated by a list of winners that has not stopped growing.

He has been able to win the Clásica da Arrabida and the general of the Volta ao Alentejo for two consecutive years, in addition to winning the Nationals of his country both on the road and in the time trial, with the icing on the cake this year of the Central American Games.

He is currently competing in the Tour of Spain with the green team, in which he was already close to victory with a sixth place in the stage that reached Tarragona, and in Oliva with second place, very close to success.

A rookie in the Vuelta, Aular has 3 national time trial titles and 2 on the road, in addition to 2 Pan American titles. At the moment, he is very clear about his desires and he is fulfilling them.

“I want to be a great person, a great rider and be able to participate in one of the three Grand Tours”, said the Venezuelan cyclist just a year ago.

