Friday, September 1, 2023, 10:11 p.m.



Despite the comings and goings and the lack of consensus regarding the number of councils, the Popular Party and Vox have closed a governance agreement in the Region of Murcia “to avoid electoral repetition.”

After various conversations, meetings and contacts, the president of the PP in the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, and the president of Vox in the Region of Murcia, José Ángel Antelo, closed this Friday the terms of the agreement that puts an end to the blockade and facilitates investiture.

In this way, Vox assumes the commitment to vote in favor of the investiture of Fernando López Miras and the representatives of the formation of Abascal will become part of the regional government with the ministries of Development and Security, Interior and Emergencies, the latter with the rank of Vice President.

Likewise, Vox will propose the president of the Transparency Council, an Office that will also assume the functions of the Murcian Ombudsman.

In addition, both formations assume a programmatic commitment that will be announced soon.

The regional leaders of the Popular Party and Vox valued positively that “dialogue, understanding and responsibility” have prevailed so as not to lead the Region to a new electoral repetition.