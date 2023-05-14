The Águilas del América advanced to the semifinal of the Clausura 2023, beating Atlético San Luis on aggregate by an aggregate score of 4-3.
In the return match, the people from Potosi did not shrink and went out onto the field to leave their hearts behind and beat América by a score of 2-1, with an outstanding performance by their goalkeeper Andrés Sánchez, who became the best of the match for his various shortcuts.
In the final minutes of the game, Brian Rodríguez appeared to push a loose ball into the area to end the nerves and seal the match. In this way, America got its ticket to the semifinal where it expects a rival.
This Sunday’s match between Toluca and Tigres is important because the winner could face those from Coapa in the semifinal. So far, the cats outperform the reds by a hefty score of 4-1, although nothing is written.
However, we could also have Clásico Nacional in the semifinals, this in any case that Chivas beat the Zorros del Atlas in the Derby Tapatío in the game where so far the score is 1-0 in favor of the red and black.
That is, if Chivas wins their game, they will go directly against América, in case they lose, those led by Fernando Ortíz would face the winner of the match between Toluca and Tigres.
Any of the three possible combinations (Chivas, Toluca either tigers) is attractive for the semifinal game against America.
#rivals #Club #América #semifinals #Liguilla #Clausura
