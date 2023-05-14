Mexico.- The morning programs of open television continue to make severe changes in their production in order to continue in force, this is how it was recently revealed that someone would be joining “Venga la Alegría” as a new presenter.

Was Alex Kaffie who announced through his column ‘no flattery‘ that a woman would be joining the star program of Aztec TValong with personalities such as Capi Pérez and Sergio Sepúlveda.

“I find out that Jimena Longoria will be the new host of Venga la Alegría. The so-called influencer and participant of MasterChef. Celebrities? In the next few days, it will join the morning program of the Ajusco television station,” the journalist confessed.

Likewise, Kaffie stated that this would not be the only change that the morning would have, since Enrique Mayagoitia could become part of the daily broadcast after the resounding success he achieved as host of the weekend edition.

For those who don’t know, Jimena Longoria is a well-known communicator from Monterrey, Nuevo León, who also participated in the program ‘Big Brother 2015‘ of Televisanext to Eduardo Miranda Romo, Daniela Fernández and Luis Carlos Sánchez.

The future presenter of ‘VLA’ began to take over social networks and is currently one of the most prominent influencers in the country.

However, so far neither the presenter, TV Azteca or the morning newspaper have confirmed the news, but it is known that Jimena will be part of the third edition of MasterChef Celebrity Mexico.