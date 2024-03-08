the platform Global Fire Power (GFP) updated its 'ranking' of the largest naval powers in the world, including 145 countries.

Contrary to what many might expect, neither the United States nor China tops this list. Instead, it is Russia that has the most “powerful” combat capability, according to the latest report.

To determine the positions on its list, GFP considered a wide range of elements, including all warships such as aircraft carriers, submarines, helicopter carriers, corvettes, frigates, amphibious assault ships and auxiliaries, among others. It is important to mention that the evaluation excluded those designs in development or requested for next year.

Despite the current circumstances, with Russia involved in the invasion of Ukraine, its navy managed to surpass naval powers such as China, North Korea, the United States and Sweden.

In percentage terms, Russia leads with 27.5 percent of total capacity, followed by China with 25.7 percent, and North Korea in third place with 17.8 percent. The United States and Sweden round out the top five with 16.6 percent and 12.4 percent respectively.

This is how the list looked

The naval giants according to GFP:

Russia

China

North Korea

USA

Sweden

Indonesia

Italy

India

Thailand

Sri Lanka

The panorama in Latin America

In the Latin American context, Colombia stands out, occupying the 12th position worldwide and leading in South America and Latin America in terms of naval power.

Peru also appears in the ranking, ranking 46th, surpassing other South American countries such as Argentina, Venezuela, Ecuador and Uruguay.

Other Latin countries such as Mexico, Bolivia, Brazil, and Chile also appear, demonstrating the diverse naval capacity in the region.

This is the list at the Latin American level:

Colombia (12th).

Mexico (16th).

Bolivia (19th).

Brazil (23rd).

Chile (25th).

Honduras (43rd).

Paraguay (45th).

Peru (46th).

Panama (58th).

Argentina (63rd).

Dominican Republic (67th).

Venezuela (69th).

Ecuador (72nd).

Guatemala (75th).

Cuba (78th).

Nicaragua (80th).

El Salvador (90º).

Uruguay (96th).

