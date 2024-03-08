Chiara Ferragni left for New York for a business trip and her outfit attracted the attention of her fans, let's find out together how much it's worth

When organizing a trip, whether for business or pleasure, it is necessary to prepare various things, including a suitcase with the most appropriate clothes. If you are leaving for work, obviously the looks to wear will be more formal, while if the trip is for pleasure, you can choose more casual outfits. But how does a woman like go on a business trip Chiara Ferragni? Let's find out the cost of her outfit together.

Chiara Ferragni traveling for work

Chiara Ferragni it is found at New York for work reasons. This is the young woman's first trip after all the scandals that have engulfed her in recent times. In fact, starting from the Pandoro-gate issue, up to her separation with Fedez, Chiara Ferragni has never left Milan. In this excited period, marked by gossip, rumors and accusations, the young digital entrepreneur spent a lot of time at home with her children; she now but she has started traveling again.

Paloma

Arrived this morning at New York, Chiara published some stories about packing her suitcase. We see Paloma, desperately trying to leave with her owner, putting herself inside the trolley. But, many of her have wondered how much she cost not only her travel outfit, as well as her trolley. Now, we will unravel this mystery. The look chosen by Chiara is very comfortable and the colors are in shades of grey. It is undoubtedly his that attracts her attention designer trolley and bag.

Chiara Ferragni

Specifically, the bag it's the model Jodie from Bottega Venetadesigned by Mathieu Blazy, nude color and the price is €3,400. Obviously, also the trolley, which bears the signature of Louis Vuitton, it is no less. This designer suitcase is in fact sold at €3,600 on the website of the French fashion house. Making a quick calculation, just for trolley and bag, the outfit of Chiara Ferragni arrives at €7,000.