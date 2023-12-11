You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Colombia will face Mexico in the last game of the year.
The Colombian National Team is preparing to close the year with another friendly match.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Last Sunday, the Colombia selection defeated a Venezuelan under-23 team 1-0 in a friendly match in the city of Fort Lauderdale, United States. Was the penultimate game of the year for the national team.
(You can read: Néstor Lorenzo takes stock of Colombia's victory: 'Players for the future')
The match against the Venezuelan team, which is preparing for the South American Pre-Olympic, allowed the Argentine technical director Néstor Lorenzo to bring young players and some more experienced players to the national team.
The next match of the 'Tricolor', and consequently, the last of this year, will be against Mexico in the city of Los Angeles (USA)next Saturday, December 16.
The last confrontation between both teams had been prior to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The team led by Lorenzo managed to come back and take the 3-2 victory against the Manito team led at that time by the Argentine Gerardo Martino.
It should be remembered that the next games in competition for the Colombian National Team will be those of the Copa América, which will take place in mid-2024, while the 2026 World Cup qualifiers will return in September of next year.
This way you can watch Colombia's last game of the year
Match: Mexico vs. Colombia
Date: Saturday December 16
Time: 7:00 pm
Stadium: United Airlines Field at the Memorial Coliseum
City: Los Angeles, California
TV broadcast: Gol Caracol and RCN
Online details: www.eltiempo.com
FERNANDO UMAÑA MEJÍA
LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL
