Last Sunday, the Colombia selection defeated a Venezuelan under-23 team 1-0 in a friendly match in the city of Fort Lauderdale, United States. Was the penultimate game of the year for the national team.

The match against the Venezuelan team, which is preparing for the South American Pre-Olympic, allowed the Argentine technical director Néstor Lorenzo to bring young players and some more experienced players to the national team.

The next match of the 'Tricolor', and consequently, the last of this year, will be against Mexico in the city of Los Angeles (USA)next Saturday, December 16.

The last confrontation between both teams had been prior to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The team led by Lorenzo managed to come back and take the 3-2 victory against the Manito team led at that time by the Argentine Gerardo Martino.

It should be remembered that the next games in competition for the Colombian National Team will be those of the Copa América, which will take place in mid-2024, while the 2026 World Cup qualifiers will return in September of next year.

This way you can watch Colombia's last game of the year

Match: Mexico vs. Colombia

Date: Saturday December 16

Time: 7:00 pm

Stadium: United Airlines Field at the Memorial Coliseum

City: Los Angeles, California

TV broadcast: Gol Caracol and RCN

Online details: www.eltiempo.com

FERNANDO UMAÑA MEJÍA

