Cycling | Top athlete opens up about rude comments and eating: “Am I fat”

Puck Moonen opens up about rude comments and eating.

Dutch cyclist Puck Moonen tells about the athlete's eating problems and rude comments he receives on Instagram.

According to Moonen, 27, cycling is one of those sports where weight control has been taken to extremes.

“Am I fat,” Moonen asks on Instagram.

“Of course not, he will answer his own question.”

At the same time, he states that, in principle, he does not even ask himself this question.

In his Instagram text, he emphasizes that people have different body types. He also emphasizes the individual characteristics of people and the fact that something – in this case, weight loss or a certain body modification – can work to improve performance for someone, but not necessarily for everyone.

“Performance and health look different for different people,” he points out.

Moonen says that he has received rude comments about his eating and appearance. Moonen says that he has been commented on, among other things, that he is “eating his ham legs and his fat butt”.

Moonen says that he got rid of his unhealthy attitude to eating a couple of years ago. He says that constantly restricting and feeling guilty is not the right way.

However, Moonen admits that he still feels insecure from time to time. He says he eats 80-90% healthy, the rest of his diet is so-called comfort food and snacks.

In the overall picture, Moonen describes his eating now as balanced.