WhatsApp It is one of the most important messaging applications of the moment, but it is not the only one. Competitors like Telegram have managed to rise in this competitive market by offering options that cannot be found elsewhere. In this way, Meta has tried to implement as many improvements as possible to stay at the head of this race. It is so WhatsApp’s next big update will include one of Telegram’s most striking features.

Telegram allows you to start a conversation with someone regardless of whether you have their number or not, since the only thing that is enough is the username. In this way, WaBetaInfo has revealed that Meta is already working on an update that allows WhatsApp users to do exactly the same. However, this is not an easy task, since this application has more than two billion users at the moment.

Thus, unfortunately, at the moment there is no release date for this long-awaited update for WhatsApp. At the moment we are only talking about internal testing in Meta, so once we have a solution to start a conversation with just the username, This option will begin to reach the public that has access to beta sessionsand once this feature is ready, it will be available to all users of this app, which may take some time.

WhatsApp is constantly growing, and it’s good to see that some of the most important features on the market in general are finally or will be available in the Meta app. We just have to wait to see if it will have the desired impact or not.

Via: WaBetaInfo