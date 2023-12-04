Newcastle is one of the most important teams in English football and has had a very good performance in recent seasons after the arrival of the Arab capitals to the Magpies club. This season, Eddie Howe’s team is in sixth position in the Premier League and is still in the race to qualify for the round of 16, but this last weekend they suffered an injury to Nick Pope, their star goalkeeper, who will be out. of the fields for the next 5 months.
Based on that, the team’s managers are looking for options to replace the 31-year-old English international and a cheap option, but one that can also be very profitable, is David de Gea. The Spaniard is without a team after his departure from Manchester United and has been training on his behalf since the start of the season.
The Atlético Madrid youth player has been in many rumors that placed him in the Saudi Pro League as well as in the MLS to play for Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami but none of that has materialized and it is expected that his name will be highly coveted in the next transfer market in January.
It should be noted that De Gea’s career in the English league is historic since he is the seventh goalkeeper who has played the most games in the history of the Premier League with 415 games as well as the third with the most saves with 1,157. While his best statistic is the most clean sheets he has managed to achieve with the same team since he achieved 147 with the Old Trafford Red Devils and is only behind the 162 clean sheets that Petr Čech achieved with the Chelsea.
#alternative #Newcastle #thinking #face #Nick #Popes #extended #absence