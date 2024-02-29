Legal advice..

a question :

I bought a property and after receiving it, it turned out to have some defects that needed to be repaired. During the repair of the defect, one of the walls fell. Who bears responsibility? What is the nature of the lawsuit that the buyer must file before the court?

the answer :

Legal Advisor Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif:

The basic principle is that the buyer should not buy the property until he has at least visually inspected it. If a hidden defect appears, he has the right to guarantee or withdraw from the contract. As for the apparent defect, he is not entitled to a guarantee because in this case the sale will be based on the condition of the property, and this has been taken into account in the price unless proven. The buyer is the opposite, and if the repairs made by the buyer caused the wall to fall, he is the one who bears responsibility for his action unless proven otherwise. However, if the wall fell due to the seller, in this case the buyer files a claim for compensation.

