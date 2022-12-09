The Canadian star appeared affected in a video clip she posted on her Instagram account, in which she explained that she had been suffering from “health problems for a long time.”

“I was recently diagnosed with a very rare neurological disease, Stiff Person Syndrome,” she said.

She added, “It saddens me greatly to have to inform you today that I will not be ready to complete my tour of Europe during February,” stressing that an “excellent team of doctors” is taking care of her health condition.

Dion was scheduled to resume the European tour at the end of February with the Czech Republic.

Dion performed the first 52 concerts of the tour before the spread of the Corona epidemic in early 2020, and then announced last January the cancellation of her concerts in North America as part of this tour due to health problems.

How does the disease affect Celine Dion?

• Because of this disease, which translates as “progressive stiffness of the muscles”, she has difficulty walking.

• The disorder also prevented her from “using her vocal chords” the way she would like, she says.

• The disease is a rare neurological disorder of unknown causes that leads to immobility and progressive stiffness of the patient’s body.

• The disease causes some deformities and chronic pain, and may lead to motor impairment and back curvature.