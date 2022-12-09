The Russians called jewelry and the new iPhone the most desirable gifts for the New Year

The Russians named the gifts that they would most like to receive for the New Year. The corresponding study of the jewelry brand Sokolov and the online hypermarket VseInstrumenty.ru was received by the editors of Lenta.ru on Friday, December 9th.

During the experiment, it turned out that 72 percent of the women surveyed consider jewelry to be the best gift for the upcoming holiday. At the same time, 64 percent of respondents would like to receive a new iPhone model from their chosen one.

Men, in turn, are waiting for a new phone (35 percent), a game console or games for it (25 percent) from relatives or relatives. Also, the inhabitants of Russia called personal gadgets or clothes desirable New Year’s gifts. These options were voted for by 35 and 21 percent of the respondents, respectively.

In addition, it became known that 94 percent of the men surveyed are more likely to pay attention to the cost of gifts, and for 45 percent of Russian women, their value does not matter.

Earlier in December, the Russians named the jewelry that they dream of buying the most. Thus, 82 percent of Russians consider a gold ring with a large diamond an ideal accessory and are ready to spend up to 100 thousand rubles on this product.