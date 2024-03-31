The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu will undergo a test this Sunday surgery for a herniareported his office, which specified that the intervention requires the use of general anesthesia.

The prime minister's operation comes at a time when Israel is at war with the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip, a conflict sparked by the October 7 attack.

Netanyahu, 74, He will be hospitalized and operated on Sunday night and the Minister of Justice, Yariv Levinwho holds the position of deputy prime minister, will assume his duties during the operation, his office said.

Doctors discovered Netanyahu has a hernia during a routine examination on Saturdayso it was decided that the prime minister would undergo surgery at the end of the day, after having fulfilled his agenda, his office reported.

Netanyahu has had a pacemaker since July 2023, after being admitted for dizziness.