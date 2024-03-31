Football | Marte Bjelde Hjelmhaug, 24, told about her embarrassing hygiene problem on Tiktok – was embarrassed by the attention she received

The guests' comments hurt Marte Bjelde Hjelmhaug. Finally, he dared to open up about the unpleasant problem on social media and was amazed by the reaction.

24 years old Marte Bjelde Hjelmhaug suffered from a nagging ailment since he was a child, which he didn't dare to tell anyone about.

Hjelmhaug, who plays soccer in the Norwegian women's premier league, liked sweat sports since she was young, because in them everyone drags themselves to the barrel and is drenched in sweat after training.

In the dressing room, he could feel somewhat safe compared to many other everyday situations. For a long time, Hjelmhaug's problem has been profuse sweating in all circumstances.

He first noticed it in the eighth grade. The other girls in the class could wear skin-hugging clothes. Hjelmhaug didn't even hear of it. The armpits were immediately moist.

People have remarked to Hjelmhaug since he was young how his hands are particularly moist or he sweats under his armpits.

“I wasn't bullied at school, but I remembered people's comments. Being young is so vulnerable. Nowadays, I can simply say that I can't do anything about it,” Hjelmhaug told Dagbladet.

Over here until the day, Hjelmhaug prepares for unexpected and heavy sweating by always keeping an extra shirt in his bag just in case.

Hjelmhaug told about it for the first time For Sogn Avis magazine after he posted a Tiktok video on the same topic.

In the Tiktok video, Hjelmhaug is wearing a tight white shirt. He demonstrates how his entire armpit has become sweaty in a few minutes, even though he doesn't do much exercise, for example.

“Sweating causes me the most insecurity. I'm sweating even now. I've been wearing this t-shirt for five minutes. I'm at home and I'm not really doing anything. This is absolutely crazy, Hjelmhaug says and also shows his sweaty hand.”

Tiktok people reaction to the video was immediate. He has received more than 130 comments and more than 18,000 likes on the video, and many people have said that they suffer from the exact same problem.

“I got a lot of positive contacts after the newspaper article. What surprised me the most was the difference in age of the respondents. Mothers, aunts, grandmothers and everyone have posted messages. The oldest is probably seventy,” Hjelmhaug told Dagbladet.

Now he is going to see a doctor to find out if there is anything that can be done to control the sweating. No deodorant has worked, even if they “promise” otherwise. Paying for expensive antiperspirants is expensive.

Hjelmhaug says that he got good tips from his followers. The dermatologist interviewed by Dagbladet says that about three people out of a hundred suffer from something similar.

It is characteristic of the majority that they suffer with the problem for several years before making a doctor's appointment.

Hjelmhaug represents the Norwegian premier league club Lilleström. The defender has played in the adult league in Norway for nine seasons already.