These days the Women’s Tour de France is the attraction of cycling and three well-known athletes in the world, two elite riders and a Formula 1 driver, are well represented in the race.

Tadej Pogacar, Julian Alaphilippe and Valtteri BottasWith the athletes whose partners are part of the most important stage competition on the planet for women.

(Egan Bernal: the true story of his participation in the Vuelta a Burgos)

(Nairo Quintana: beautiful surprise he gave his Tour de France teammates)

Bottas was invited by the organization of the Tour and in this way he accompanied his girlfriend, who is a professional cyclist, during several days of the race.

Tiffany Cromwell rides a bike, not a car

The Finn was the protagonist in social networks by assisting her, passing her in the middle of stage 3, a caramañola.

His girlfriend is Tiffany Cromwell, Australian professional cyclist born in 1988, has two victories in the Giro d’Italia (One in 2012 and one in 2016) and races for the German Canyon SRAM Racing team. He has his own brand of sportswear and they met in Monaco thanks to mutual friends.

In 2012, the 34-year-old rider won second place in the Australian Road Championship and in 2016 she was third in the Australian Time Trial Championship.

Currently in the French competition, and after the fifth stage, the Australian loses 18 minutes and 27 seconds with respect to the leader Marianne Vosoccupying square 62.

Marion is the race director



Marion Rousse is a French cycling cyclist, model and sportscaster. Since 2020 she has been married to the French cyclist Julian Alaphilippe and until 2019 she was married to fellow professional cyclist Tony Gallopin.

Rousse came to cycling because of her cousins, who practiced this sport, and her father, Didier, practiced this sport and was a professional.

She was the champion of the Rum de Bourgogne 2011 and a year later she won the national women’s road title.

She is the current director of the Women’s Tour. “When Christian Prudhomme mHe called and told me that he was thinking of me for the role of race director, I felt really honored and I accepted without hesitation”, said Alaphilippe’s partner.

Urska goes from 99



Urška Žigart is the partner of the Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogacar, winner of the 2020 and 2021 Tour de France and Second, behind Jonas Vingeggaard, in the edition that ended on Sunday in Paris.

Žigart is 25 years old and has three wins in his professional career. Two of them have been the national time trial titles in 2020 and 2022.



Urška is part of the BikeEchange women’s team and occupies the 99th box at 27 minutes, 23 seconds from Marianne Vos, the leader of the Women’s Tour de France.

(Do Shakira and Piqué not separate? This is how ‘I congratulate you’ sounded in the Barcelona dressing room)

(‘After Paris I’m going to face professionalism’: Yuberjen)

Sports