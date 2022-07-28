Torino: see the harsh altercation between the coach and the sports director

In the sports center of the city of Waidring, in Austria, there was tension in the hosts of the technical staff of the Italian team Torino.

the sports director, Davide Vagnati, and coach, Ivan Juric, They argued as they left the training ground. Until then, all normal.

(Nairo Quintana: beautiful surprise he gave his Tour de France teammates)

(Egan Bernal: the true story of his participation in the Vuelta a Burgos)

However, meters ahead everything changed. There were insults and shoves, until one of the managers prevented the fight from escalating.

“There was a discussion, they have seen it. When two people care so much about doing things right, these things happen too,” Vagnati told Sky Sports.

shouting and shoving

The images soon spread on social networks and criticism of the two involved flew.



“I want you to go, disappear”, The Croatian DT told the manager, but he reacted with this statement: “I build the team and you have to train them, you have to do it well.”

The media claim that it all started when the DT told his opponent that he was not happy with the transfer methodology.

(Do Shakira and Piqué not separate? This is how ‘I congratulate you’ sounded in the Barcelona dressing room)

(‘After Paris I’m going to face professionalism’: Yuberjen)

💥 Ivan Jurić, coach of Torino, and Davide Vagnati, sporting director, come to blows. 📌 The reason, the team’s mismanagement in this transfer market.pic.twitter.com/vQlbn4m2vj – Marta Maranon (@Marta_Maranon) July 27, 2022

Sports