Thursday, July 28, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Torino: see the harsh altercation between the coach and the sports director

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 28, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Turin

Turin.

Turin.

They went to blows near the training ground.

In the sports center of the city of Waidring, in Austria, there was tension in the hosts of the technical staff of the Italian team Torino.

the sports director, Davide Vagnati, and coach, Ivan Juric, They argued as they left the training ground. Until then, all normal.

(Nairo Quintana: beautiful surprise he gave his Tour de France teammates)
(Egan Bernal: the true story of his participation in the Vuelta a Burgos)

See also  F1 | Tost defends Tsunoda: "I like problem children"

However, meters ahead everything changed. There were insults and shoves, until one of the managers prevented the fight from escalating.

“There was a discussion, they have seen it. When two people care so much about doing things right, these things happen too,” Vagnati told Sky Sports.

shouting and shoving

The images soon spread on social networks and criticism of the two involved flew.

“I want you to go, disappear”, The Croatian DT told the manager, but he reacted with this statement: “I build the team and you have to train them, you have to do it well.”

The media claim that it all started when the DT told his opponent that he was not happy with the transfer methodology.

(Do Shakira and Piqué not separate? This is how ‘I congratulate you’ sounded in the Barcelona dressing room)
(‘After Paris I’m going to face professionalism’: Yuberjen)

Sports

See also  The great tragedies in stadiums that have mourned world football
weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Torino #harsh #altercation #coach #sports #director

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Cautious calm returns to the Green Zone in Baghdad

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.