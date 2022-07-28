Torino: see the harsh altercation between the coach and the sports director

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Turin.
Turin.
They went to blows near the training ground.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
July 28, 2022, 04:35 PM
In the sports center of the city of Waidring, in Austria, there was tension in the hosts of the technical staff of the Italian team Torino.
the sports director, Davide Vagnati, and coach, Ivan Juric, They argued as they left the training ground. Until then, all normal.
(Nairo Quintana: beautiful surprise he gave his Tour de France teammates)
(Egan Bernal: the true story of his participation in the Vuelta a Burgos)
However, meters ahead everything changed. There were insults and shoves, until one of the managers prevented the fight from escalating.
“There was a discussion, they have seen it. When two people care so much about doing things right, these things happen too,” Vagnati told Sky Sports.
shouting and shoving
The images soon spread on social networks and criticism of the two involved flew.
“I want you to go, disappear”, The Croatian DT told the manager, but he reacted with this statement: “I build the team and you have to train them, you have to do it well.”
The media claim that it all started when the DT told his opponent that he was not happy with the transfer methodology.
(Do Shakira and Piqué not separate? This is how ‘I congratulate you’ sounded in the Barcelona dressing room)
(‘After Paris I’m going to face professionalism’: Yuberjen)
💥 Ivan Jurić, coach of Torino, and Davide Vagnati, sporting director, come to blows.
📌 The reason, the team’s mismanagement in this transfer market.pic.twitter.com/vQlbn4m2vj
– Marta Maranon (@Marta_Maranon) July 27, 2022
Sports
July 28, 2022, 04:35 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Torino #harsh #altercation #coach #sports #director
Leave a Reply