Azza Youssef (Cairo)
Azza Yousef White rice has gained a bad reputation among dieters, who are beginning to accept brown rice as a healthier alternative.
Experts explained that brown rice is a whole grain that contains a shell of bran fiber that is stripped from white rice, which in turn contains fewer nutrients.
Brown rice excels in giving the body energy, fiber, minerals and vitamins, and eating it leads to a feeling of satiety, which contributes to weight loss. It also reduces the risk of heart disease and type 2 diabetes, unlike white rice.
Manufacturers of white rice added some nutrients to it, such as minerals and vitamins, but could not add fiber.
According to the American Health Prevention Journal, many people still rely on white rice because they are accustomed to its taste according to inherited customs and cultures.
Experts explained that both white rice and brown rice have nutritional benefits, and the most important thing is to get the full nutrients.
