Disney and Marvel have announced a new event: the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase. The date of the event is September 9, 2022. The time is 22:00, Italian time.

According to official description“This digital event will include new gaming content from Disney & Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and 20th Century. In addition to all the new announcements, viewers can expect new information on Disney Dreamlight Valley, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga. and the first details on the upcoming Marvel game in development at Skydance New Media “.

For the moment, that’s all we know about the event. There is nothing left to do but wait for the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase to find out what the Announcements.

The new game of Skydance New Media it is not yet known. According to some rumors it could be linked to Ant-Man or the Fantastic 4. We know that behind the project is Amy Henning, known above all as the author of the first Uncharted.

As always, we will follow the event live: follow us through the Twitch channel of Multiplayer.it to live with us all the announcements of Disney and Marvel.