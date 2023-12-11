AF Corse is ready to face a brand new challenge in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship with the Ferrari 296 GT3.

The Piacenza team has in fact entered two Maranello cars in the newly created LMGT3 Class, continuing its commitment in the top endurance series in the wake of the many victories obtained with the GTEs.

After the last World Championship season with the 488, the time has come to turn the page by fielding the 296 in two examples, confirming the support agreement by Ferrari Competizioni GT which will provide two top-class competitors, who have already worked with the team.

In fact, they are Davide Rigon and Alessio Rovera, who will board the #54 and #55 cars respectively. The Venetian will share the wheel with Thomas Flohr and Francesco Castellacci, while the Varese native will be in the lineup with Simon Mann and the new arrival, François Heriau.

Once again the livery will feature the Vista Jet sponsor brought by Flohr, with silver and red colours.

“The FIA ​​WEC is a truly incredible and important series, with nine different brands competing in LMGT3 in 2024; taking part in it means being in the highest level of motorsport competition after F1, a true World Championship,” comments Flohr.

“Representing Ferrari with two cars is a great honor and responsibility for the entire Vista AF Corse team. Furthermore, it is also a further expansion of Vista's collaboration with the Maranello company.”

Antonello Coletta, Head of Endurance and Customer Racing at Ferrari, adds: “The new GT Class of the FIA ​​WEC is an interesting challenge for manufacturers and, in our case, we believe that for our Ferrari 296 the LMGT3 can be a competitive platform “.

“I am happy that Vista AF Corse is fielding our Ferrari because it has proven to be a team in constant development, as demonstrated by the victory at the 6 Hours of Fuji. With the support of our official drivers involved in the project, I hope they can give a lot of satisfaction to the our fans.”

Amato Ferrari, founder of AF Corse, commented: “The collaboration with Vista has grown more and more over the years, bringing success and satisfaction; the Vista AF Corse team was born on these solid foundations. Now an even greater challenge awaits us which let's face it with the right humility but, at the same time, confident in our potential”.