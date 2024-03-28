The German covered 581km in the Porsche Penske Motorsport LMDh at Motorland Aragon earlier in the week. The four-time Formula 1 world champion had previously participated in a simulation day and shakedown at the Weissach circuit in Germany.

Despite playing down future opportunities ahead of the test, saying there are “currently no other plans for the future”, Vettel has now admitted the possibility of participating in the French endurance classic for the first time.

Speaking during a press conference in his role as ambassador for the Perple sports drink, Vettel clarified: “I was curious to know how these cars perform and that was the reason for the test. It was a good experience, I really liked it and I I had so much fun.”

“Now I have to think and decide what I want to do in the future in terms of racing. But I don't know yet.”

Vettel retired from F1 at the end of the 2022 season, concluding a successful 16-year career during which he took 57 pole positions and 122 podiums, including 53 race victories.

When he announced his retirement in July 2022, the German explained: “My goals have shifted from winning races and fighting for championships to seeing my children grow up, passing on my values, helping them get up when they fall, listening to them when they need me, not having to say goodbye and above all being able to learn from them and let them inspire me.”

Sebastian Vettel, Porsche 963 Photo by: Porsche Motorsport

As such, Vettel has not taken part in any races since leaving F1, although he is believed to have held talks with Jota, Porsche's customer team, about a WEC program last year.

Porsche will enter a third works car at the Circuit de la Sarthe to boost its chances of victory, after taking pole position, victory and a double podium in the opening race of the 2024 WEC season in Qatar earlier this month.

Porsche had previously said it would use its IMSA SportsCar Championship roster to complete the lineup for its third Le Mans entry, leaving Nick Tandy, Felipe Nasr and Dane Cameron as the only drivers in the running to share the #4 car alongside Mathieu Jaminet, which has already been named by the German manufacturer in the list of participants.

Porsche had planned to announce the full lineup in late March or early April, but may have changed its stance following Vettel's successful test in Spain.

As the potential Le Mans debut becomes more credible, Vettel was asked if he would have the Perple drink in his car during the 24 Hours.

“If I decide to do it… I'll tell you one thing, it was one of the ones I brought with me when I tested the car! So yes, if I were to race at Le Mans, it will be there 100%, because it's exactly what I would have needed in a race where you sit in the car for a long time.”