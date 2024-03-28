Judgments | A man shot a woman execution-style in bed, got a life sentence

A man killed a woman because of a threatening situation that happened years earlier.

Middle Finland On Thursday, the district court sentenced a man who killed a woman by execution last March in Jyväskylä to life imprisonment.

Nico Mikael Vilenius24, was convicted of murder, threatening to be heard in court, two firearms offenses and a drug offence.

Vilenius contacted the woman and recognized her as a woman he previously knew. He made an appointment at the woman's apartment and took a 22-caliber pistol with him.

In the apartment, they discussed the series of events in which Vilenius' finger had been cut off by some unknown person years before. Vilenius tried to get the woman to arrange this person's place, which she had not done.

The woman was scared, begged for mercy and tried to explain her previous actions. Vilenius took the woman to the bed in the bedroom and shot her in the temple with a contact shot.

In court the man admitted to the murder, but the verdict came down to murder due to, among other things, the premeditated nature of the act.

The threat sentence was about the fact that he had told a social worker in prison that a woman had told the police about a suspected murder. He had stated that next this woman would die and that he would get things organized from prison. The social worker reported the threat to the police.

The court already found last summer in an interim verdict that Vilenius caused the woman's death and ordered him to undergo a mental examination. Its outcome did not change the life sentence given now.

The court also obliged him to pay compensation for suffering to the victim's relatives, for example the victim's mother and father, ten thousand euros each.