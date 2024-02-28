Once the efforts of the Prologue have been completed, at Vista AF Corse there is a lot of work on the table to analyze and develop to make the 296 GT3s competitive.

The Prancing Horse cars are making their debut in the top endurance series and in Lusail the crews made up of Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci/Davide Rigon (#54) and Simon Mann/François Hériau/Alessio Rovera (#55) immediately got to work on Monday evening when Session 2 took place, as the team's cars and materials had arrived late to take part in Session 1.

The positive aspect is that the team managed to complete all the operations planned in the two days, apart from a problem with the flow meter suffered by the #54 which required a long pit stop, and above all always managed to obtain good times going into the positions top of the category.

The data collected from both cars was extensive and useful for understanding the behavior of the new Goodyear tires on a rather particular asphalt, while in the third stage of testing new electronic solutions were explored which could be useful as early as Free Practice. on Thursday, when we will start to get serious in view of the 1812 km on Saturday.

#55 View AF Corse Ferrari 296 LMGT3: Francois Heriau, Simon Mann, Alessio Rovera Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“Until Monday I had only tried the Lusail circuit on the simulator. The track is really interesting, very fluid and easy to interpret”, explains Rovera.

“With the team we worked on every aspect of the car, also focusing on the best possible use of the Goodyear tires that we fit in the World Championship.”

“I'd say the first two sessions went well, in the third we tried some changes and now we're waiting for the three Free Practices scheduled for Thursday to refine everything and present ourselves in Qualifying and above all in the race in the best conditions.”

“This year the championship is even more competitive and full of rivals, between honors and burdens it is wonderful to find ourselves among the protagonists and therefore we will try to inaugurate it in the best possible way”.

#54 View AF Corse Ferrari 296 LMGT3: Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci, Davide Rigon Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Rigon adds: “The Prologue didn't start in the best way due to the flow meter problem, but the team did a great job to resolve it quickly. So we were able to work as best we could on the balance.”

“I am very happy with the kilometers we have covered and the information collected, also in terms of tire degradation on a track which, as is known, is very demanding in this respect. I can't wait to get back on track to prepare with confidence in the world championship debut of our new 296 LMGT3”.