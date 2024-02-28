Iman Musallam, a woman displaced by the war in Gaza, finds it difficult to accept that Almost 30,000 people have died in the Palestinian territory in almost five months of war between Israel and Hamas, according to data from the Islamist movement, although he believes that in reality there are many more. Everything indicates that many people lie buried under the rubble of the Israeli bombings.

This war is already, by far, the deadliest of the five that have pitted Israel against Hamas. in power in Gaza since 2007, surpassing the balance of 2014 (2,250 Palestinians killed).

“We don't know how many martyrs there will be” at the end of the war, says the 30-year-old teacher, who was able to take shelter in a UN building converted into a shelter in Rafah, a city at the southern end of the Strip.

These countless “tragedies” and “sufferings” will have disastrous consequences for Palestinians for “generations,” he told AFP Ahmed Orabi, professor of political science at Gaza University.

Dead in conflict between Israel and Hamas. Photo: EFE/EPA/HAITHAM IMAD

The Hamas Health Ministry, whose figures are considered credible by the UN, announced on Wednesday that 76 people had been killed in overnight attacks, bringing the toll to 29,954 dead and 70,325 injured since October 7. Around 70% of the deceased are women and children, according to the same source.

“Several victims remain under the rubble and on the roads, and the occupation prevents ambulances and civil protection teams from reaching them,” denounced as every day the Ministry, which estimates that There are still about 8,000 bodies under the rubble.



The conflict broke out on October 7 when Islamist commandos killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapped about 250 in southern Israel.

In retaliation, Israel launched a massive air and ground offensive against the Palestinian territory, where The cemeteries are full and there are no longer enough bags to wrap the bodies. The Gazans then bury their dead as best they can. A farmer buried his three brothers and his five children in his citrus plantation; Elsewhere, the population dug a mass grave on a soccer field.

A Palestinian child walks past the rubble of a building in the Maghazi Palestinian refugee camp.

In the eyes of the Palestinians, “the enormous number of dead women, children and elderly people leaves no doubt that these are massacres,” says Professor Orabi.

Airstrikes, artillery fire and snipers have devastated entire neighborhoods and forced many families to flee, often with what they were wearing.

Many survive thanks to the solidarity of relatives or strangers, in a territory about 40 kilometers long and 10 wide, subject to a strict Israeli siege.

Civilian victims also include journalists working in Gaza to report on the war. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, at least 88 media professionals have died since October 7.

And it is that Gaza has become a place of permanent mourning and not a day goes by without a funeral, that families have to organize based on the war. Due to lack of fuel, bodies are often transported in donkey carts. And hospital staff, exhausted and lacking everything, sometimes have to use ice cream trucks to store bodies before burials.

Israeli attacks in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.

More than 70 percent of Gaza's 2.4 million inhabitants have also been displaced by the war and the population is threatened with famine, the UN says. United Nations, like many international leaders, He now fears carnage in Rafah, where Israel wants to complete its ground offensive against Hamas.

There are almost one and a half million people in the area, 80% displaced by the war.

Israel's War Cabinet received on Monday a plan designed by the Army to expand its ground offensive within the Gaza Strip to Rafah, as well as an evacuation plan for civilians, although the details of where they plan to transfer them have not been revealed. , since the entire enclave is practically devastated.

There is still fighting in northern Gaza, the area is not clean. Taking Rafah civilians to that area would be a mistake

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made this clear two weeks ago when he announced his intention to expand operations to Rafah. “We cannot leave four Hamas battalions,” he said of the Islamist group's last stronghold.

“There is still fighting in northern Gaza, the area is not clean. Taking civilians from Rafah to that area would be a mistake. They will be able to return to their homes in the north, but not in the immediate future,” says Yossi Kuperwasser, former general who was head of military intelligence.

In addition to dismantling Hamas, the offensive in Rafah has strategic objectives for Israel. That 14 kilometer border that separates the Strip from Egypt is called, in Israeli military terms, the Philadelphia corridor, a hotbed of smuggling, especially weapons, which Israel controlled until 2005, when it evacuated its settlements from the enclave, and it passed into the hands of the Palestinian Authority, although it was expelled by Hamas in 2007.

Kuperwasser believes that it is necessary for Israel to control that border “in coordination with Egypt” because it is also in its interest to stop the smuggling and illegal trafficking that has allowed Hamas to arm itself.

Palestinian men walk in the Maghazi Palestinian refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Israeli security expert Avi Melamed recognizes that the operation in Rafah presents another great challenge, since there are the 130 hostages left in the hands of Hamas, whose leadership is hiding there with them “as life insurance since they can use them.” as human shields.”

What do you think in Israel about the death toll in Gaza?

And while in the Gaza Strip the death toll is about to reach 30,000, not counting thousands of bodies still missing under the rubble, The majority of Israelis seem to live with their backs to the massacre: the media does not show it and the population prefers not to know.

In the central HaBima Square, only about thirty activists demonstrate against the war and its dead; which contrasts with the thousands of Israelis who protest every Saturday to demand a ceasefire, but thinking about the survival of the hundreds of live hostages left inside the Strip, and not about the Gazans.

“The Israelis are surprised, they don't believe it's real,” says Maya Yavin, one of the protesters, about the photographs that she hung shortly before between two trees and that show Palestinians dead in hospitals, in mass graves or mourning the loss of their loved ones.

Yavin also read aloud testimonies from Palestinians in Rafah, which caught the attention of another dozen Israelis, who came to call the photos fake and accuse the protesters of being traitors.

“For them, all Gazans are Hamas people, they do not see those images nor do they know how many children have died”Michal Sapir tells Efe, who also blames the self-censorship imposed by the media and propaganda for what he considers deliberate ignorance among the population.

Tribute to the deceased at the Supernova music festival, in southern Israel.

“This is a justified massacre in the eyes of the majority,” an anonymous protester told Efe. “A massacre (more than) twenty times greater,” she laments.

In Israel, attention remains focused on the victims of the Islamist attack of October 7. And above all in the fate of the 130 kidnapped hostages still in the hands of Hamas, 30 of whom have reportedly died.

At the end of November, a one-week truce allowed the exchange of a hundred hostages for 240 Palestinian prisoners detained in Israel and the parties are negotiating a new truce that would allow the release of at least 40 held.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With AFP and Efe