Temperatures vary from a few plus degrees in the south to around seven degrees below zero in the north.

Weather will clear from Wednesday morning in the southern and central parts of the country. It is snowing or raining in Lapland and the eastern parts of the country, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

The deaf are quite local. Temperatures vary from a few plus degrees in the south to around seven degrees below zero in the north.

“The southern part of the country may be quite clear and dusty,” says the meteorologist on duty Juha Tuomala.

Bad driving and pedestrian conditions will continue on Wednesday in many places.

A warning about slippery pedestrian weather is in effect in the eastern parts of the country on Wednesday. The warning of bad driving weather has been issued widely in the western, northern and eastern parts of the country.

On Tuesday, almost the entire country was under a warning about bad driving weather, and in the southern and central parts of the country there was also a warning about slippery pedestrian weather due to the water on top of the ice.