A few months ago, the first DLC track pack arrived for the most successful game in sales of Nintendo Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the same that some really had, especially in the graphic part. However, things have changed since that first wave until today, since the fourth release has delivered in all respects.

This has led fans to carry out comparisons of what the first tracks look like against the newer ones, and although you might think that there would be a zero change, looking from side to side you can see the clear differences. This in terms of the elements added on the screen, as well as the textures of elements of the stage such as land and even grass.

Here the video:

With this wave of tracks we still have some to appear this year, hoping that classic console things will continue to be adapted and also some others from Mario Kart Tour. To this we add that there will be new characters coming to the squad, since in the new update you can see that there are some question marks in the selection.

Remember that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is now available in nintendo switch.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: The improvement that Nintendo is making to the new tracks is noticeable, and that only encourages us to soon see more ambitious things in the future. Above all, for a totally new game that comes out on the company’s next console.