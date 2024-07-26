Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/26/2024 – 20:53

The Carrefour Brasil Group updated its projections for the opening of Atacadão stores in 2024 this week. The expectation, which was for 10 to 12 new stores, has increased to 20, all of which will be conversions of retail stores, including 12 Carrefour hypermarkets and eight supermarkets. Between seven and nine Sam’s Club stores will also be opened.

The company also updated its projections for capturing synergies (additional value resulting from the merger). The company’s CEO, Stéphane Maquaire, drew attention to the development of synergies earlier than expected in the company’s management message in its earnings statement document. In 2021, Carrefour announced the purchase of Grupo Big for R$7 billion and, last year, completed the conversion of 129 Big hypermarkets into stores under the Atacadão banner.

“We have achieved R$2.3 billion in annualized synergies, surpassing our R$2 billion target by approximately 17% and 18 months ahead of schedule. We are confident that there is still more to come as stores mature and revenue synergies begin to materialize. Accordingly, we are increasing our synergy run-rate target to R$3 billion per year by the end of 2025,” he said.

Vice President of Finance Eric Alencar said that although synergies in the revenue line are slower than expected, in the expenses section it has been possible to move faster, which has accelerated the capture process.

Profit in the second quarter

Carrefour posted a net profit of R$330 million in the second quarter of 2024 and reversed a loss of R$249 million in the same period of 2023. In the adjusted concept, profit was R$151 million, up 412.5%. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) was R$1.609 billion, up 20.2%. Net revenue was R$29.619 billion, up 7.8%. Net revenue from store sales, in turn, was R$28.047 billion, up 8.1%.

The group’s consolidated sales, which totaled R$30.5 billion in the period, with growth of 4.9% compared to the same period in 2023, were driven by same-store sales (a concept that considers only establishments that were open one year earlier and remained open in the quarter) with an increase of 7.4% at Atacadão, 2.5% at Sam’s Club and 2.3% in the retail business (excluding sales at gas stations).

At Atacadão, the former Grupo Big stores transformed into the company’s wholesale retail banner accounted for 11.5% of the segment’s sales and showed same-store growth of 21.4% in the quarter, which, for the company, indicates that this group of establishments is maturing as expected. The banner had six new stores in the quarter and one closure.

Eric Alencar points out that despite a gross margin that fell by 0.3 percentage points, to 14.6%, Atacadão delivered an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.1%, up 0.4 percentage points. For him, this is the result, among other things, of more mature converted stores.

Retail, in turn, saw a 0.4% drop in same-store sales in the food segment and a positive performance of 7.5% in the non-food segment, excluding sales at gas stations. Total sales, however, fell 11.3% year-on-year due to a 20% reduction in sales area. In the last nine months, 11 retail stores (8 hypermarkets + 3 supermarkets) were transformed into Atacadão and Sam’s Club stores, in addition to 126 stores (16 hypermarkets + 110 supermarkets) being closed. The group also ended its partnership to operate 15 Super Nosso supermarkets in Minas Gerais in the second quarter of 2024.

At Banco Carrefour, revenue totaled R$16.6 billion in the quarter, up 13% year-on-year. As for delinquency, the rate of overdue payments of over 30 days reached 14.8% in the quarter, down 2.2 pp year-on-year and -0.2 pp over the previous quarter. Overdue payments of over 90 days, in turn, fell 1.7 pp year-on-year and increased 0.1 pp over the previous quarter, reaching 12.0% of the total.