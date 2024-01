Monday, January 1, 2024, 1:47 p.m.



| Updated 4:27 p.m.





Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The new year begins twice. The first time, when the twelfth grape, jelly bean, tangerine segments or whatever one eats with the bells finishes passing through the throat. The second moment is when, after half past one in the morning…

This content is exclusive for subscribers