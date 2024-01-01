Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/01/2024 – 12:29

For many, the arrival of a new year is also a time to look at the calendar and make plans based on it. Last week, São Paulo City Hall published the calendar of holidays and optional points for municipal public offices for 2024.

According to the decree published in Official Gazette of the City of São Paulo, there will be 13 holidays in the capital of São Paulo and another six days with an optional period for public servants in the city. Furthermore, on three dates, there will be an amendment to holidays.

One of the days on which business hours will be suspended will be January 26th, the Friday that follows the 470th anniversary of the city of São Paulo. The date, the City Hall predicts, should be marked by a series of cultural activities in different regions of the capital of São Paulo.

As shown by the Estadão, a particularity is that this year there will be fewer national mobile holidays falling on working days. In total, four of them will fall over the weekend. Among them, Tiradentes (April 21) and Brazilian Independence (September 7).

National, state and municipal holidays:

– January 1st, Monday: Universal Fraternization (national holiday);

– January 25th, Thursday: São Paulo’s birthday (municipal holiday);

– March 29, Friday: Passion of Christ (national holiday);

– April 21, Sunday: Tiradentes (national holiday);

– May 1st, Wednesday: World Labor Day (national holiday);

– May 30, Thursday: Corpus Christi (municipal holiday);

– July 9, Tuesday: Magna Data of the State of São Paulo (state holiday);

– September 7, Saturday: Independence of Brazil (national holiday);

– October 12, Saturday: Nossa Senhora Aparecida (national holiday);

– November 2, Saturday: All Souls’ Day (national holiday);

– November 15, Friday: Proclamation of the Republic (national holiday);

– November 20, Wednesday: National Zombie and Black Consciousness Day (national holiday);

– December 25th, Wednesday: Christmas (national holiday).

Dates with optional point:

– February 12th and 13th, Monday and Tuesday: Carnival;

– February 14, Wednesday (until 12pm): Ash Wednesday;

– October 28, Monday: Public Servants Day;

– December 24, Tuesday: Christmas Eve;

– December 31, Tuesday: New Year’s Eve.

Days with work suspension:

– January 26th, Friday: after São Paulo’s birthday;

– May 31, Friday: after Corpus Christi;

– July 8, Monday: before the Magna Date of the State of São Paulo.