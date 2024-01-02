Through Betty B. Mercado, niece of astrologer Walter Mercado, he met What's in store for each sign of the Zodiac on this Tuesday. The day will bring different scenarios for each of them and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. After the death of the prediction expert, Betty took it upon herself to continue her legacy and gives horoscopes every day. Below are the predictions for January 2.

Although the appearances that the new mysticism makes are few, it daily offers its predictions to The New Herald. Thus, all members of the zodiacal wheel can know early on if the planetary energy is on them or what complications they will have to attend to during the day.

Aries

On a personal level, A penchant for justice defines her approach, leading creative projects and expressing her authenticity. Professionally, success smiles upon you, and the panorama invites you to explore new horizons through trips that will enrich your perspective.

Taurus

Patience stands as your best ally in the pursuit of personal goals. The possibility of meaningful encounters marks your personal sphere. Professionally, your ability to make direct decisions is essential, and you will be called upon to help, playing a key role in your work environment.

Gemini

Prominence takes the lead; don't wait for others to act for you. The pressures to assist others are evident, and your steadfastness will be crucial. Professionally, direct decision-making is imminent, revealing a period of changes that will allow you to shine.

Cancer

The thirst for change permeates his personal life, breaking with tradition. Crucial decisions present themselves, taking your professional sphere into a new direction. This period demands courage and determination to forge a promising path.

Leo

New sources of income and solid support mark your personal life, cementing future successes. Professionally, his constant effort paves the way towards achieving previously established goals.

Virgo

Getting rid of what is superfluous personally is the first step to sharpening your intuition. In the professional field, meticulous focus on work leads to significant results and recognition.

Pound

The balance between material and spiritual defines your personal life, enhancing artistic talents. Professionally, creative expression gains relevance, opening doors to unique opportunities.

Scorpion

Engage in new personal experiences and excel professionally. The financial rewards can surprise, consolidating your position in the workplace.

Walter Mercado's horoscopes for today Photo: Walter Mercado/Facebook

Sagittarius

The organization of future plans and health care mark your personal life. Professionally, it is time to complete projects and consolidate your position.

Capricorn

Sowing peace, love and understanding personally strengthens your foundations. Professionally, maintaining control and persisting in the face of adversity ensures stability and continued success.

Aquarium

Personally, breathe deeply in search of peace, avoiding confrontations. Professionally, focus your energy on personal matters to reap fruitful results.

Pisces

Avoid becoming overwhelmed with personal concerns and commit yourself both personally and professionally.. Before signing documents, study carefully to ensure beneficial agreements.