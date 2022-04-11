NEW YORK (Reuters) – Wall Street indexes opened lower on Monday, pressured by the performance of high-growth companies, with higher Treasury yields and ahead of inflation data due tomorrow and may support a more hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve (the US Central Bank). .

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 90.9 points, or 0.26 percent, to open at 34,630.27.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index opened down 25.6 points, or 0.57 percent, at 4,462.64, while the Nasdaq Composite Index fell 163.7 points, or 1.19 percent, to 1,3547,293 at the opening bell.