Square Enix unveiled the first trailer for Kingdom Hearts 4 on the occasion of the event that celebrates the 20th anniversary of the saga. After this video, the Famitsu publication has provided some more details on what is known and ensures that the graphics will experience a noticeable improvement in its final version, which at the moment we do not know when it will arrive.

According to the post, the material shown ran on Unreal Engine 4, the same technology from Epic Games that Square Enix used in Kingdom Hearts III or Final Fantasy VII Remake. But this month Unreal Engine 5 has been officially released and is expected to be adopted by most studios, especially in medium to long term projects like Kingdom Hearts 4.

The team, which would be the same as in Kingdom Hearts 3, led by co-director Yasushi Yasue, would be currently testing this new version of the engine alongside the progress in UE4.

“The final game will be created with Unreal Engine 5, with lighting and detail quality many levels higher than the trailer“Famitsu reports.

Unreal Engine 5 brings several new features that will be used in future games, including the new The Witcher, such as its own lighting system, Nanite multiplying texture details, and many other tools to improve graphics.

Source: VGC