Voting begins throughout Kazakhstan in parliamentary elections

Polling stations have been opened throughout Kazakhstan for early elections of deputies to the Majilis (lower house of parliament) and maslikhats (local representative bodies). Secretary of the Central Election Commission Mukhtar Yerman announced the start of voting in the parliamentary elections in the republic. RIA News.

At 7:00 am Astana time (4:00 Moscow time), polling stations opened in most regions of Kazakhstan. At 8:00 (5:00 Moscow time), voting in the parliamentary elections started in the western regions – Atyrau, Aktobe, Kyzylorda and Mangystau regions.

“According to the operational data provided by the regional, Almaty, Shymkent and Astana commissions, 10,146 polling stations across the country and 18 polling stations at representative offices of the Republic of Kazakhstan in foreign countries started voting,” Yerman said during a briefing.

According to him, 59 foreign polling stations will start voting taking into account the difference in time zones. Voting will end on the territory of the country at 20:00 (17:00 Moscow time). In the western regions, stations will close one hour later due to the time difference.

On January 21, it became known that the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan allowed all seven registered political parties to participate in early elections to the Majilis.

On January 19, Kazakh President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev dissolved the lower house of the republic’s parliament. He expressed his gratitude to the deputies for their active work. According to him, they were at the epicenter of large-scale reforms carried out in the country. The head of state appointed early elections for March 19, 2023.