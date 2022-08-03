Iceland is currently experiencing a volcanic eruption not far from Mount Fagradalsfjall where a volcano was active for six months last year. Footage shows lava pouring out of a fissure in the ground.

The eruption is on the southwestern peninsula of Reykjanes, about 40 kilometers outside the capital Reykjavik. There has been a lot of seismic activity in recent days. About 10,000 earthquakes have been recorded in the area since Saturday, according to the Norwegian Meteorological Service.

The civil defense on the island state is asking people to be careful and not to enter the area, local media report. Scientists are on their way in a helicopter to assess the situation. Before last year’s eruption, it had been nearly 800 years since a volcano was active on Reykjanes.

