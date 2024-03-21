ANDTeleworking is here to stay, and with it came the possibility of working remotely from anywhere in the world. This is how different countries, especially after the pandemic, opened their doors to digital nomads seeking to live temporarily in their territories.

This is the case of Mexico, which, in addition to being a great tourist attraction due to its wide diversity and cultural traditions, facilitates the entry of self-employed workers or employees of remote companies. through a special visa program.

The visa for digital nomads, officially known as a temporary residence visa, is an immigration permit that Mexico grants to foreign citizens to remain in the country for a period of more than three months and less than four years.

Day of the dead in Oaxaca, a city in central Mexico. Photo:Lina Castaneda. Share

In this sense, people will be able to live and work legally from any part of Mexico, as long as your work is not in a company or is linked to an employer in the country.

Which means that people who work exclusively in foreign companies remotely, digital entrepreneurs or self-employed professionalsexcept in exceptional cases.

If you have a job offer in Mexico and receive your salary in national territory, the company or individual must apply directly to the country's National Immigration Institute for authorization to issue a foreigner's visa.

Mexico City, capital of Mexico. Photo:Getty Images Share

Requirements to apply for the visa

Although some requirements may be subject to special conditions depending on the country of origin of the person who wishes to apply, in any case it is necessary to gather the following documents:

Completed original visa application form.

Original and copy of the passport or current identity and travel document, in accordance with international law.

A passport-sized photograph less than six months old.

Original document that proves financial solvency (for this point, people can go to the Mexican consular office in their country and consult the options that exist to demonstrate their financial capacity).

Be a national of the country or prove legal stay in the country of current residence (in the case of being a foreigner, in the country from which the visa is requested).

Proof of payment of the corresponding fee for rights to the issuance of a visa in a foreign passport.

Balloon flight view over Teotihuacán, a large Mexican archaeological complex northeast of Mexico City. Photo:Lina Castaneda. Share

Options to carry out the procedure

This type of visa can be requested at any consular representation of Mexico, through the appointment scheduling service, or directly from the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The issuance of the visa has a cost of 53 US dollars.

Likewise, it is important to know that, after obtaining the visa, it is essential to travel to Mexico and, within the next 30 days from entering the country, appear before the National Migration Institute to receive the residence card and complete the process. .

Xcaret Park, located in the Riviera Maya. Photo:Lina Castaneda. Share

Who can apply for this visa?

In addition to proving financial solvency and having a digital nomad profile, there are other cases in which people can apply for a temporary residence visa in Mexico.

According to the government page these can be: family reunification through marriage with a Mexican citizen, real estate ownership and investment, education and scientific research. Each of these reasons has its own list of particular obtaining requirements.

One of the greatest advantages of obtaining this type of visa is that, after having resided in Mexico with this permit for at least four consecutive years, people will be able to apply for permanent residence in the country.

Citizens of other Latin American countries or countries like Spain and Portugal even They will be able to apply for nationality with only two years of legal residence in Mexico.

MARIA JULIANA GONZÁLEZ

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL