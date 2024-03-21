Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

Vladimir Putin is not staying idle before the European elections in June. © NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP

Russia is trying to influence the upcoming European elections. Disinformation plays a big role in this. Putin's influence sometimes extends directly to the European Parliament.

Brussels – Im Ukraine war Russia is also relying on a hybrid strategy: This includes cyber attacks and disinformation. The Kremlin also wants to influence the upcoming EU elections. Because the further to the right Europe moves, the better for Moscow. Putin also wants to gain influence with diplomats and secret agents: a European MP was recently exposed as a suspected Russian informant.

Hybrid War: Russia's Strategy to Destabilize Europe

Hybrid war is defined as measures below the threshold of military warfare. The actions take place in a gray area; the actors try to “conceal their role as a party to the conflict,” that is it from the Bundeswehr on the topic. Using refugees as a “weapon” is just as much a part of Russia’s hybrid strategy as cyberattacks or disinformation – especially on social media. From the point of view of experts, the destabilization of Europe through hybrid warfare is one of Wladimir Putin stated goals. Now it's moving European elections closer in June – and Russia is not remaining idle.

Like that Research network Investigate Europe (IE) Reportedly, Moscow recruited diplomats and built a network of secret agents in Europe to create a divide between EU-countries to reach. After the start of the Ukraine war, the West passed numerous sanctions packages against Russia. As a result, 400 Russian diplomats were expelled from the EU – they are said to have been secret service agents in disguise. Accordingly, “Russia’s traditional intelligence network” collapsed like this IEwhich is why Moscow installed new people.

Russia apparently allows MEPs to work as Moscow's “influence agents”.

The Kremlin apparently managed to recruit MEPs as “influence agents”. An example: It recently came to light that the Latvian MEP Tatjana Ždanoka may have been working as an informant for the Russian secret service FSB, as the European Parliament announced in February. “The MEPs warn that elected politicians and parties in Europe are knowingly serving Moscow’s interests and thus undermining the unity and democracy of the EU,” the statement continued. The Kremlin is trying to “sow discord among European citizens.”

Parliamentarians also expressed concern about alleged ties between Catalan secessionists, including MEP Carles Puigdemont, and the Russian government. In addition, Russia finances loudly Investigate Europe right-wing extremist groups, launches online disinformation campaigns and influences anti-LGBT movements, academia and European civil society. French experts covered in February, for example a Russian disinformation networkwhich included 193 websites and spread pro-Kremlin propaganda.

EU elections: Why a shift to the right in Europe is beneficial for Moscow

A shift to the right in Europe is playing into Moscow's hands. Because European right-wing populists, including the German one Alternative for Germany (AfD), speak out against further EU aid for Ukraine. The main goal of the far right in Europe will be to “undermine political and public support for Ukraine as much as possible. They will most likely use scaremongering and say that people or politicians who help Ukraine are dragging societies into a war with Russia,” said political scientist Anton Shekhovtsov IE.

Like research by the mirror and The Insiders According to reports, an advisor to AfD MP Eugen Schmidt in the German Bundestag had contact with an FSB colonel to obtain “financial support” to delay military support to Ukraine – including through legal action. The spy also had access to a “wealth of confidential information about German politics,” according to the report. The trend in Europe has recently been to the right, for example in the Netherlands, Italy, Finland, Slovakia and Germany. Even in Portugal, which long seemed immune to right-wing populism, the right-wing extremist party Chega, which was only founded in 2019, recently achieved 18 percent.

There has also been interference from Russia in past EU elections. (Symbolic image). © Imago/Thomas Koehler/photothek

The US election is also in focus: Putin has had his fingers in the game in the past

This is not the first election in the West that Putin has tried to influence. There has also been Russian interference in past EU elections, as an analysis by the EU Commission showed. In addition, the former US President Donald Trump received help from Russia during his campaign for the 2016 elections. According to political observers, Putin's highly publicized interview with US presenter Tucker Carlson is also seen as a measure to provide Republicans in the US with arguments for an end to aid to Ukraine. Without US aid, Kiev and Washington agree, Ukraine will lose the war.

It is completely clear “that Russia will use these European elections to see how far they can go with fake news, manipulation and… […] hybrid destabilization,” warned Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock last Friday and called for more cohesion. In the heated times of the European election campaign, one must not fall for right-wing populists and not be driven by their debates about division, expulsion, racism and anti-Europeanism, the minister continued. After all: According to a survey by the Heinrich Böll Foundation, a slight majority of Germans (53 percent) continue to believe in European rather than national solutions. (bme)