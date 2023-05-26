Launch is an important milestone in the company’s plans to start space tourism service in June

Virgin Galactic, the billionaire’s space tourism company Richard Branson, launched a manned flight into space on Thursday (May 25, 2023). It was the 1st launch of its kind in 2 years and represents a important milestone in the plans to start the space tourism service.

“The company is now gearing up for commercial spaceline operations, starting with the ‘Galactic 01’ mission, planned for late June.”, said the Virgin in announcement.

Called Unity 25, the flight took off from the US state of New Mexico with 2 pilots and 4 passengers – all company employees. After reaching space, it returned to Earth.

Watch the video posted on Twitter by the company:

Three words we love to hear: “Welcome to space!” Thank you for joining us on this journey. Next stop: Commercial Service! watch the official #VirginGalactic recap from our #Unity25 spaceflight. pic.twitter.com/IawvG0vN5i — Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic) May 26, 2023

Virgin Galactic’s last manned flight into space was in July 2021, with Branson and 5 more employees. The release was performed a week and a half before Blue Origin, rival company, fly with Jeff Bezos.

See more images of Unity 25 flight released by Virgin Galactic:



disclosure/Virgin Galactic – 25.May.2023 Virgin Galactic Flight Unity 25



disclosure/Virgin Galactic – 25.May.2023 Virgin Galactic Flight Unity 25



disclosure/Virgin Galactic – 25.May.2023 Virgin Galactic Flight Unity 25