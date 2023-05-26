Deysi Araujo he became part of the long list of Peruvians who began to be extorted by criminals through death threats. As recalled, the vedette denounced that they left a Molotov cocktail and a letter outside her house; In the letter she asks for a large sum of money so as not to threaten her life and that of her family. For this reason, the dancer pointed out that due to these events she was forced to cancel the presentations that she had scheduled for this weekend.

“The Police are hanging around my house, but who takes care of me all day? I had to go to work this weekend and I have canceled my presentations because I am a father and mother to my son, I support my mother, I have people who depend on me and I cannot work. I am afraid that my son is going to study, we are terrified and do not know how long. For me it is a nightmare, but when does it end? ”, He indicated before the cameras of“ América noticias ”.

