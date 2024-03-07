dThe fans of the English club Brighton were stabbed and robbed in Rome, where they were to attend the round of 16 of the Europa League, the police reported on Thursday.

The two men, aged 28 and 29, were hospitalized for “minor knife wounds” around the legs, a spokesperson said.

The police, alerted by the waiter of a restaurant around midnight on Wednesday, intervened in the Monti neighborhood, in the historic center of Rome, after the two fans were attacked in the street by “six or seven people with their faces covered.” “.

The attackers stole a fanny pack, with their identity documents and wallets. An investigation was opened to find the perpetrators of the attack.

The Brighton team faces Daniele de Rossi's AS Roma this Thursday at the Olympic Stadium in the round of 16 of the Europa League.

The English club reached this stage after winning group B, with 13 points, ahead of Olympique de Marseille (11), Ajax (5) and AEK Athens (4).

For its part, Roma was second in group G with 13 points, behind Slavia Prague, Liverpool's rival. For this reason they had to play in a playoff against Feyenoord, whom they eliminated in shots from the penalty spot, after two draws to one goal.

