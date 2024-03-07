“The objective of the software developed by the Lum team is to redefine the tariffs of the DRGs which are mainly responsible for the debts of the local health authorities, to achieve the perfect balance between income and expenditure. We have analyzed more than 50 pathologies. Approximately 40% of the tariffs proved to be absolutely lower than the costs actually incurred. The model created by my researchers must represent a turning point, because at present in Italy the tariff system was built without knowing the costs. A system that does water everywhere, hence the idea a few years ago to work on this research”. Francesco Albergo, operational director of the Free Mediterranean University School of Management, Lum University, said this during the presentation – today in the Auditorium of the Ministry of Health – of a new algorithm for the analysis of the costs of healthcare services, created by Lum.

“With this tool – underlined Albergo – we are able to determine a methodology capable, from North to South of Italy, and in all hospital structures, of determining exactly how much the individual service costs, consequently being able to determine a tariff”. The idea of ​​the algorithm, he explained, was born from a “question we asked ourselves: why, according to a ruling by the Court of Auditors, do the local health authorities and the INPS appear to be the most indebted companies in Italy? In fact, one continuous and structural deviation of financial flows between income and expenditure and this has intrigued me and a group of young researchers from the university since 2017, in arriving at this research which has materialized and which has determined this software”.

Approximately “40% of the pathologies that have been the subject of study have costs that are decidedly higher than the tariff – observed Albergo – There are few that coincide between the value of the tariff and the value of the cost, and in some cases there have been also some surprises for some pathologies that we thought could have significantly higher costs”. For this reason, we ask Undersecretary Gemmato for attention on this issue, an important solution to improve healthcare accounts.