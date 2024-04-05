Viña del Mar: the Chilean tourist city that has become a focus of assaults and homicides

The unmissable postcards of the flower clock, the beaches and the long-awaited musical festival that, every year, takes Viña del Mar -the so-called garden city-, appear like a postcard removed from the Chilean tourist city on these days.

The local news shows headlines about an attempted cell phone robbery that ended with the victim dead from a stabbing, in the heart of the city, while he was walking with his partner and his two-year-old son, when it was barely 9 at night.

The criminal fled and keeps the restaurant owners in the sector on alert, one of the busiest commercial areas where they claim that crime has skyrocketed in recent years.