Viña del Mar: the Chilean tourist city that has become a focus of assaults and homicides

April 5, 2024
The unmissable postcards of the flower clock, the beaches and the long-awaited musical festival that, every year, takes Viña del Mar -the so-called garden city-, appear like a postcard removed from the Chilean tourist city on these days.

The local news shows headlines about an attempted cell phone robbery that ended with the victim dead from a stabbing, in the heart of the city, while he was walking with his partner and his two-year-old son, when it was barely 9 at night.

The criminal fled and keeps the restaurant owners in the sector on alert, one of the busiest commercial areas where they claim that crime has skyrocketed in recent years.

Insecurity has skyrocketed in Viña del Mar.

