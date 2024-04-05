Saturday, April 6, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sea of ​​Thieves on PS5 is a 'pivotal test' for bringing more Xbox games to the console

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 5, 2024
in Gaming
0
Sea of ​​Thieves on PS5 is a 'pivotal test' for bringing more Xbox games to the console

There isn't much information about it, but Tom Warren, journalist for The Verge, says Microsoft would intend to consider it sales Of Sea of ​​Thieves on PS5 as a sort of thermometer to stop the initiative or lead other titles on the platform.

The issue is reported in a report which also mentions the possible date of the Xbox Games Showcase, in addition to the probable presence of the new Call of Duty, which could therefore be presented during the presentation dedicated to Xbox Game Studios titles.

This would be a rather important initiative, because it would effectively include the important Activision series within the titles of Xbox Game Studios, despite the intention of wanting to keep it substantially independent as an organization.

Does everything go through Sea of ​​Thieves?

The expansion dedicated to Sea of ​​Thieves' Monkey Island

In all of this, the idea would therefore probably be to expand the Xbox games arriving on PS5, but looking carefully at the results achieved by Sea of ​​Thieve on the Sony console.

See also  They will solve very specific doubts about Final Fantasy VII Remake

According to reports, it seems that the results of Sea of ​​Thieves on PS5, in terms of quantity of copies sold, should be taken into consideration to evaluate the possible port of other Xbox games on the console in question.