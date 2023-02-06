January 2023 was the darkest month in the history of meteorological observations in Moscow. This was announced by the scientific director of the hydrometeorological center of Russia Roman Vilfand on Monday, February 6.

“There were 25 days in January when Muscovites did not see the sun at all. The month was gloomy. According to the Moscow State University Observatory, this January for the entire observation period was in last place in terms of the amount of ultraviolet energy, ”said Vilfand TASSadding that meteorological observations in the capital have been conducted since 1968.

He also noted that in winter, ultraviolet is very useful for human health and well-being, in contrast to the summer period, when there are periods of its dangerous level. “Gazeta.Ru”.

Earlier in the day, the head of the Meteo forecasting center, Alexander Shuvalov, said that high atmospheric pressure and sunny weather with no precipitation are expected in Moscow in the coming week. According to him, on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 7 and 8, daytime temperatures will be at -5 degrees, and at night the thermometers will drop to -10, and then warming will begin.

The forecaster also said that precipitation in Moscow is predicted only at the end of the working week.