After a distant 2022 as a single, the two decided to try again and got back together.

Newfound love for an ex couple who met in Men and women. We are talking about Sossio Aruta and Ursula Bennardo who, after spending all of 2022 single, are back together.

Ursula herself revealed the news during an interview with the weekly My.

“For me there was nothing left to do or recover. Instead, when you’re in love, the last time is always the penultimate. So we are together again, but this time stronger than before. I see a Sosium different: perhaps he understood that I will no longer gloss over so many things for the good of the child and of what we have created. Either we’re fine and we get along, or I’ll quit without making any more problems” – he said.

However, the woman wanted to warn her partner saying that this is really the last time she will try to forgive him again. “I’ve tried a hundred times, it will be the last I swear” – his conclusion.

Sossio and Ursula met in Men and women and their love has often been tormented. In the course of these years the two have already left and resumed several times demonstrating that there is still a great love between the two which sometimes goes beyond the differences in character.

The former lady admitted that these ups and downs in the past also ended up affecting her esteem. Fortunately, this problem has also been overcome.

“I managed to find myself and my radiance which, from now on, regardless of everything and everyone, will be mine at all costs, with or without Sossio!” – he said. We’ll see if it will really be the last time for the couple.