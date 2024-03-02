Venezuela.- Through social networks, the video of a group of young people who were using a tomb like a pool in a cemetery south of Caracas.

Given the high temperatures in Venezuela, the group of young people decided to mitigate the heat using a supposed tomb filled with water to freshen up.

In the video you can see that They even practice nailing to the gravea place that is considered as the last rest.

“I'm just in the cemetery“, is heard in the audio of the boy who was recording. Social media users reacted to the unusual video and left various comments along with memes.

The young people held a diving competition in the cemetery / Photo: Capture

“The dead to the well and the alive to the joy“, “That speaks of the widespread loss of values”, “Enjoy them, but then don't ask for collaborations to buy antibiotics,” users wrote.

Social media users reacted to the video / Photo: Capture

Others pointed out that it is not a grave, but rather a pool of water to clean or to put water on the flowers.

Young people use a grave as a swimming pool in the Caracas cemetery

