The National Guard Coast Guard Group was able to rescue a citizen from drowning after his jet ski capsized in Ras Al Khaimah Creek.

Rescue teams provided the necessary first aid, ensured that he was in good health, and transferred him to the hospital.

The National Guard called on sea-goers and jet ski drivers to take precautions and adhere to the instructions and precautionary measures that must be taken, and the necessary safety equipment, before and during sea-going.