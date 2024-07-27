Washing machines and dryers are essential appliances in any modern home, since their usefulness ranges from helping to save time and effort, allowing clothes to be left clean and dry efficiently. If you are thinking of renovating your laundry area or becoming independent, at Bodega Aurrera you can find the best washing machines and dryers for your needs. find an unmissable offer: $10,000 off the LG WM22WV26SR 22 KG and DF22WV2SR 22 KG Washer and Dryer Combo.

Mamá Lucha, the champion of low prices, wants you to stop worrying about stains this holiday season, as well as having all your clothes dry without worrying about leaving everything hanging and getting caught in the rain. The LG Washer and Dryer Combo, which was priced at $37,990, is now available for only $27,990. Plus, you can get it with up to 13 months interest-free, paying $2,153.08 per month.

Features of the LG WM22WV26SR 22 KG and DF22WV2SR 22 KG Washer and Dryer Combo:

LG is a world-renowned brand for the quality and innovation of its electronics and home appliances. LG offers a wide range of products including televisions, refrigerators, air conditioners, mobile phones and of course, washers and dryers, which is why the Walmart subsidiary highlights this combo on its website.

LG Front Load Inverter AI DD Washing Machine:

◉ 6MotionDD System: Offers 6 different washing movements that adapt to the load, ideal for all types of garments.

◉ LG TurboDrum System: Allows for a more powerful washing process, removing the most difficult dirt through a strong stream of water from the rotating drum and the pulsator in the opposite direction.

◉ Interior capacity: More space to wash more clothes in fewer loads, providing more free time.

Front loading dryer:

◉ Drying capacity: 22 Kg, ideal for large families or those looking for efficiency in each cycle.

Specifications:

◉ Power: 1200W

◉ Voltage: 110V

◉ Package contents: 1 washing machine, 1 dryer and 1 instruction manual

◉ Weight (Kg): 168

◉ Basket finish: Stainless steel

◉ Loading type: Top loading

◉ Number of cycles: 6

◉ Manufacturing material: Sheet metal, Stainless steel, Glass

◉ Model: WM22WV26SR + DF22WV2SR

◉ Warranty: 1 year on equipment directly from the manufacturer, only applies to products sold by Walmart/Bodega Aurrera.

◉ Washing capacity: 19 to 22 Kg

◉ Drying capacity: 19 to 22 Kg

◉ Recommendations: Detect and generate alerts for any blockages in the ducts that could reduce the dryer’s exhaust flow. Maintaining a clean exhaust system helps improve drying efficiency.

◉ Country of origin: Mexico

◉ Measurements with packaging cm (Height x Width x Depth): 215x161x149

◉ Measurements without packaging cm (Height x Width x Depth): 198×138.6×153.5

◉ LID: Steel

◉ Washing programs: Automatic

◉ Color range: White

◉ Energy consumption: 150 kWh