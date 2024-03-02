The intention to carry out the action was addressed by the North American president, Joe Biden, on Friday (1st March)

The United States carried out this Saturday (2 March 2024) the first air shipment of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, according to US government officials interviewed by the news agency Reuters.

The official, who remained anonymous, stated that the delivery was carried out using 3 C-130 type planes, which delivered more than 35,000 meals to civilians.

Watch (37s):

The measure was taken 2 days after an Israeli attack in the Gaza Strip killed at least 112 people waiting for food to be delivered to the territory, according to the Al Jazeera.

On the same day, Biden spoke about the attack. The Democrat declared that “people are so desperate innocent people were caught up in a terrible war unable to feed their families and you saw the response when they tried to get help”.

The intention to send aid to the Palestinians was discussed during a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, on Friday (1st March). Biden said she would join countries like Jordan in sending food and other supplies to Gaza.

Information from Al Jazeera show that as of Friday (1st March) at least 30,228 people have been killed in Gaza since the start of the conflict, on October 7, 2023. Of these, 12,300 are children and another 8,400 are women. In Israel, deaths total 1,139.

In addition to sending supplies, the head of the North American Executive also stated in the meeting with Meloni that he would “to insist” for Israel to facilitate access to more routes and the arrival of more aid trucks to the Palestinians. “A The truth is that the aid flowing into Gaza is far from enough at the moment. It’s not nearly enough.”he said.

Biden's statement, however, was inconsistent. He confused Gaza with Ukraine twice, saying he would continue searching “open routes to Ukraine [sic], including the possibility of a maritime corridor to provide large amounts of humanitarian assistance.”. The error was rectified by the White House, which published Biden's speeches in full with the correction.