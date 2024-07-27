Juarez City.- A man was wounded by a bullet in a fight and the multiple calls for help received by the 911 Emergency System mobilized the various police corporations, since the events occurred in the bar with the business name San Martín, located on De las Torres Avenue and Ramacoi Street, in the southeast of the city, reported personnel from the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM).

Although the calls initially indicated that a man had been injured by a firearm projectile, it was later reported that the person had died.

Witnesses said they heard more than 10 explosions.