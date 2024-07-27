Guberniev on the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games: Kulichenko has a wonderful Cyprus

Sports commentator Dmitry Guberniev spoke in two sentences about the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. His commentary is available in Telegram-channel.

“A good ceremony, Kulichenko at Cyprus is great,” he wrote. Then another post appeared: “Yes, it’s the Olympics!!!”

The Cypriot flag bearer at the ceremony was former Russian high jumper Elena Kulichenko. She changed her citizenship in 2021.

The opening ceremony took place on the Seine, the teams sailed along the river on ships. Russian and Belarusian athletes were unable to take part in the parade of delegations.

The Olympic Games will last until August 11. The winners and runners-up will receive medals that contain a metal fragment taken from the Eiffel Tower.